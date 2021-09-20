https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/20/calm-down-lefties-border-patrol-is-not-rounding-up-haitian-refugees-with-whips-pics-video/

The crisis at the border is getting worse and worse every day. And you know what won’t help the situation get any better? Spreading fake news about it.

Yet here’s Sawyer Hackett, executive director of Julián Castro’s People First Future PAC, doing just that:

White men on horses are rounding up black people with whips! Of course VICE is on this, too:

We’re back in the Antebellum South, people.

Mission accomplished, blue-checks.

Yikes.

Sawyer Hackett and VICE are certainly getting whipped, but that appears to be pretty much it.

They really are.

Because it pays the bills.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...