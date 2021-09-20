https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/20/calm-down-lefties-border-patrol-is-not-rounding-up-haitian-refugees-with-whips-pics-video/

The crisis at the border is getting worse and worse every day. And you know what won’t help the situation get any better? Spreading fake news about it.

Yet here’s Sawyer Hackett, executive director of Julián Castro’s People First Future PAC, doing just that:

Border patrol is mounted on horseback rounding up Haitian refugees with whips. This is unfathomable cruelty towards people fleeing disaster and political ruin. The administration must stop this. pic.twitter.com/BSjT91NSj0 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 20, 2021

White men on horses are rounding up black people with whips! Of course VICE is on this, too:

Border Patrol agents are whipping Haitian migrants at the US-Mexico border in Texas.https://t.co/9sFNCds7Ur — VICE News (@VICENews) September 20, 2021

We’re back in the Antebellum South, people.

What century is this? — Justin Rhoades (@JustinMRhoades) September 20, 2021

Mission accomplished, blue-checks.

Tell me you’ve never ridden a horse without telling me you’ve never ridden a horse. pic.twitter.com/NqkYh1kfIJ — pastor holy whore (@rhohell2020) September 20, 2021

Has any single journalist in NYC or DC ever ridden a horse? Like ever? Even once? As a child? https://t.co/IdgP4rygaJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2021

Have you ever ridden a horse, even once? I’m guessing no because if you had, you’d delete this tweet before faceplanting and receiving the epic dragging you will have earned. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 20, 2021

Yikes.

I really don’t think those are whips — Tiger Wakefield (@bringntheruckus) September 20, 2021

I’m guessing you’ve never been on a horse? Those aren’t whips. Delete your account. https://t.co/TXUokT2GaG — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) September 20, 2021

Look like horse reins not whips. The video seems to make that more apparent. https://t.co/gIXxeQU7TO — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 20, 2021

Those are reins you absolute hack. — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 20, 2021

Not one whip. Liar. Those are reins that they control horses with. Idiot. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) September 20, 2021

Those are reins on the horse, not whips, you absolutely disingenuous cretin. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 20, 2021

I see a bridle and reins but no whip Where’s the whips you’re referring to? https://t.co/lFDeS1Br25 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 20, 2021

Sawyer Hackett and VICE are certainly getting whipped, but that appears to be pretty much it.

I guess they are really going through with this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2021

They really are.

They also had ninja stars on their boots to kick the immigrants with! I’m a horse expert. https://t.co/0QNEEf6nw3 — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) September 20, 2021

It doesn’t help that most “news” stories are written by people who have never been outside a big city and ridden anything that isn’t a bicycle or Prius. https://t.co/zsAMCDS1EW — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 20, 2021

Interesting. There’s no whips. And not a single person was “whipped” in this video where you claim people are being whipped with whips. Why are you such a disgusting liar? https://t.co/KSkD3Pa3JI — RBe (@RBPundit) September 20, 2021

Because it pays the bills.

How the game of Twitter telephone works in one screenshot: “swinging his whip menacingly [and then] charging his horse”

to “cracking whips and charging into crowds”

to “using whips on Haitians” pic.twitter.com/14X6VrrcQj — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 20, 2021

I guess fact checking doesn’t matter to @TwitterSupport @TwitterSafety if you work for Julian Castro. You can claim that people are using whips when it’s completely untrue. https://t.co/AOxpuSuGoO — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) September 20, 2021

