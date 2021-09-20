https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/09/20/anyone-else-have-a-problem-trusting-biden-with-our-kids-health/

Reading Time: 1 minute

Joe Biden believes that Americans will trust him with the care of their children and mandatory vaccines. The blood will be on his hands.

A.F. Branco September 20, 2021

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

