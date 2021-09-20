https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/20/cbs-news-wh-reporter-is-clearly-getting-frustrated-as-biden-once-again-walked-by-and-didnt-take-questions/

Earlier today at around noon President Biden arrived back at the White House after a weekend in Delaware, and he wouldn’t stop to take any questions from gathered reporters.

Later, CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe also gave it a try, and it’s apparent some reporters are getting frustrated with Biden (and his handlers):

The president has departed for New York and #UNGA. The markets are sliding; the French are furious; an unprecedented wave of mostly Haitian immigrants is at the southern border; Dems are feuding over his domestic agenda… and twice today @POTUS walked by and didn’t take questions — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) September 20, 2021

The media letting Biden hide for a year in 2020 and being fine with it because the “mean tweets guy” had to go has consequences. Too bad we’re all paying for it.

Then…he is behaving exactly as he did during the campaign, is that what you are telling us?

Because at the time that was what we were telling you all in the press corps. https://t.co/QRIbruCmG1 — Brad Slager – Focused On Lasers (@MartiniShark) September 20, 2021

Gee, where would Biden’s people ever have gotten the idea they can ignore the press without consequence? And O’Keefe’s tweet isn’t yet a complete list:

You forgot that the President still hasn’t taken any questions on the U.S. drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including an aid worker and 7 children, contradicting his own statement that was released on Aug. 28th. https://t.co/8XdJ4QFizV — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) September 20, 2021

Not to mention the innocent civilians that he murdered in Afghanistan https://t.co/ZjojjeAiJO — Dr. Skillet (@realskillet) September 20, 2021

Biden doesn’t want to be asked about it (neither do his staffers).

CBS is openly criticizing the president for being an overall crappy. Maybe the conspiracy os breaking apart The MSM could end this criminal push towards totalitarianism in a couple of days of reporting the truth https://t.co/K9bXAIObM8 — Donald Robertson (@DonaldR77391518) September 20, 2021

Somebody will end up blaming Gov. DeSantis for this administration’s messes, that’s for sure.

