Earlier today at around noon President Biden arrived back at the White House after a weekend in Delaware, and he wouldn’t stop to take any questions from gathered reporters.

Later, CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe also gave it a try, and it’s apparent some reporters are getting frustrated with Biden (and his handlers):

The media letting Biden hide for a year in 2020 and being fine with it because the “mean tweets guy” had to go has consequences. Too bad we’re all paying for it.

Gee, where would Biden’s people ever have gotten the idea they can ignore the press without consequence? And O’Keefe’s tweet isn’t yet a complete list:

Biden doesn’t want to be asked about it (neither do his staffers).

Somebody will end up blaming Gov. DeSantis for this administration’s messes, that’s for sure.

