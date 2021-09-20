https://therightscoop.com/white-house-psaki-makes-absurd-statement-about-why-illegals-dont-have-to-prove-vaccination-status/

Jen Psaki today made a completely absurd statement today about why illegals crossing the border on foot don’t have to prove vaccination status or a negative COVID test, as opposed to foreigners who fly into the US:

Biden W.H.: Unlike Europeans, illegal immigrants don’t need to prove vaccination status because they “are not intending to stay here” pic.twitter.com/sgJYVYo54d — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 20, 2021





Psaki says illegals crossing the border are assessed for COVID symptoms and are quarantined if they do, but then notes that these illegals don’t intend to stay here:

“They’re not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time. I don’t think it’s the same thing – it’s not the same thing.”

What universe is Psaki living in? These illegals don’t pay thousands of dollars to ‘guides’ and hike for hundreds, if not thousands, of miles to get here because they don’t intend to stay ‘for a lengthy period of time’.

This is nothing but a dumb excuse from the White House who wants these illegals to stay here and is willing to look the other way on their vaccination status to accomplish that goal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

