In an interview with CNN on Monday morning, a pair of teenagers who recently lost their unvaccinated father to COVID-19 said they blamed his death on misinformation about vaccines, specifically citing reporting from Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

Patrick Lane, a 45-year-old Boeing designer and father of two, died from COVID-19 late last month at around the same time the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine. Lane was reportedly healthy and had no underlying conditions. Yet even still, shortly after he was diagnosed, his health started quickly deteriorating.

Now his children, Katie and Evan, are making a public plea for others to get vaccinated. In their interview with CNN, the pair said that their father was not an “anti-vaxxer,” but was hesitant about getting the vaccine due to reporting he came across from right-wing media outlets.

“There’s multiple reasons, I think,” Katie said when asked why her dad had not gotten the vaccine. “One of which was some of the media that he ingested. He wasn’t by any means far-right. He was right in the middle, and he consumed media from both sides, and just some of the misinformation on one of those sides made him hesitant.”

Later in the interview, CNN “New Day” host John Berman circled back to the issue of who was spreading the misinformation that purportedly led to Lane’s death.

“Katie, you said from one media source, in particular, he was getting misinformation — he was getting information that led him to be hesitant on vaccines. Who? Who was he listening to?” Berman asked, in reference to an answer she had given last week to a local news outlet.

She replied: “He watched some Tucker Carlson videos on YouTube, and some of those videos involved some misinformation about vaccines, and I believe that that played a role.”

Evan insisted during the interview that his father was just waiting for the FDA to grant full approval to the vaccine. He claimed that if his father were alive now, he wouldn’t have any issues with getting the vaccine or advising others to do the same.

The children even claimed that their father’s final words to their stepmother were that he “wished that he was vaccinated.”

