The media might have dropped their all-day, every-day coronavirus death toll counters at the bottom of their screens, but they’re still keeping an eye out for milestones to keep the news cycle going. On Monday, it was estimated that more Americans have died of COVID-19 than died from the 1918 flu pandemic. Didn’t President-elect Biden promise us he was going to shut down the virus if we just wore masks for 100 days?

And why not?

We kind of count on our sophisticated media types to provide us with this sort of context since they know everything.

