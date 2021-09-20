https://truthbasedmedia.com/2021/09/20/covid-vaxx-certificates-borderless-genocide/

Editor’s Commentary: As I had noted in the first article by Peter Koenig about Covid Vaxx-Certificates, I cannot verify some of what is posted below. That’s not because it’s likely not true. It’s because the machinations of the globalists include the absolute cover-up of many of their plans. They put a whole lot of it front-and-center for the world to see, almost daring us to object. But what’s happening behind the scenes is still obscured.

What I didn’t note before is the question of whether or not we’re even able to lift the various veils they have shrouding their evil agenda. It’s disconcerting for some to hear that our efforts may be futile, but know this: Whether it’s futile or not, the fight must continue. We are being cornered. There’s no way to slip out of this particular noose without fighting it aggressively. There will be no reprieve for those who do not fight it. They may delay their demise, but they cannot stop it.

As patriots and Christians, we must decide whether we will fight the good fight or succumb to the edicts being laid before us. We aren’t just fighting our government and their puppets in mainstream media, corporate interests, and Big Tech. We aren’t even just fighting the United Nations. We are fighting Principalities and Powers, and for that we will need to stay true even if it is futile.

Only God knows the beginning from the end. Anyone who says definitively this is the end is disingenuous or misled. We must treat every moment like it could be our last but we must not succumb to the temptation to let it all happen without getting involved. That’s a narrow path to follow, but all righteous actions follow a similarly narrow way. Whether this is it or not, our path forward is the same.

Pray always. We cannot contend with this on our own any more than the archangel Michael could contend with Satan without assistance from the Almighty.

Yet Michael the archangel, when contending with the devil he disputed about the body of Moses, durst not bring against him a railing accusation, but said, The Lord rebuke thee. – Jude 9

Here is Peter’s article. Read it thoughtfully and with discernment. The stigma of “conspiracy theory” should no longer weigh on anyone. Yes, I once avoided such topics, but the last two years have opened my eyes to the reality that a great number of them have been right all along. Is this one? That’s for you to decide. Here’s Peter…

Ever since WHO mandated worldwide vaxx-certificates – a move directed and funded by the Gates and Rockefeller Foundations, not by WHO’s member states – the rope is tightening around the necks of those who decide not to go for the experimental not approved gene-therapy jab: They are not allowed in restaurants, or attending any indoor activity, be it sports or cultural events – not even the zoo.

All 193 UN member countries are dancing to the same tune, the tune of a deep dark ultra-wealthy state. How strange! Is anybody still believing that the Covid circus is about health protection?

Yes, there are many, many people still believing that it is right to segregate the people into vaxxed and non-vaxxed, even though the very WHO says officially the – what they call “vaccines” – do not protect against Covid infections. Among the most recent proof is Israel, where most of the recent Covid deaths were vaccinated people. This also applies to a large extent to the rest of the western world.

It doesn’t matter how stark the evidence is. Many people still believe their governments, and worse, they obey their authorities.

Maybe the governments, corrupted as they are, are lying, when they say that a majority of people has already been vaccinated. If you look closely, the entire narrative about Covid is and has been for the last 18 months – and longer – one Big Lie.

And yet, people who have been and are suffering from the “health impacts” of the invisible Covid “virus” – obliterated economy, joblessness, misery, poverty, homelessness, famine – and in many cases death by suicide – still believe in the authorities. They cannot but admire their dictatorial governments, who punish and torture their populations in lockstep around the world. Remember the first scenario of the infamous 2010 Rockefeller Report that laid the groundwork for The Great Reset?

It’s called the Lockstep Scenario. It might also be called Stockholm Syndrome. You love your torturer and killer. If there has ever been a pandemic called Stockholm Syndrome, it is NOW. See this also.

The Defender of 15 September 2021, sponsored by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., pointedly reports,

“With new mandates being rolled out almost daily, every aspect of your life, from employment to travel to entertainment to education to access to healthcare — even to being able to obtain a bank loan — may soon be tied to your vaccine status.” – Kennedy is absolutely right.

His report continues:

“And if public health officials get their way, no child in this country will be able to attend school without multiple injections of an experimental vaccine — for a virus that poses little or no threat to them.”

You may add, that since children as young as 10 years, in many cases even down to 5 years, are the latest victims of “vaccine” injuries, even death. And those who get away with it may be infertile for life. There are several “trials” with Gates-sponsored, and WHO-supported “vaccination campaigns”, targeting young girls and women – in Africa, India and Bangladesh – ending up sterilizing the vaccinated. Many died in the process.

But the bulldozer moves on, relentlessly, not stoppable, because there is nobody, no authority out there which dares contradicting the Gates-Rockefeller (and others) eugenicist agenda.

After all, on average some at least two thirds of WHO’s budget comes from the private sector, notably from Gates and the pharmaceutical industry. This is unheard of in the rest of the UN system. But then, WHO was created in 1948 by the Rockefeller Foundation – a brilliant idea as such, to have the world’s health in the hands of a UN agency, so it may be manipulated literally in lockstep around the globe, for the purposes of the rich and powerful.

Many of today’s Covid vaxxers are eugenicists. They have been bought, coerced or threatened into believing what they are doing is good for humanity. Let’s give them the benefit of the doubt. Many medical doctors and scientists have to toe the line, or else.

“Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” – Luke 23:34

There are some very rich and powerful un-humans at the wheel. We let them. They are tyrants. We love them; hence, we obey them. It is as if we needed them, their direction to the slaughter house. Yes, the Stockholm Syndrome pandemic is in full swing.

Obedience

The way this works has been tested more than fifty years ago by Stanley Milgram, a psychologist at Yale University. Professor Saul McLeod, a qualified psychology teacher, in a 2017 updated version describes in detail what he called “The Milgram Shock Experience”.

Professor McLeod describes in SimplyPsychology one of the most famous studies of obedience in psychology, carried out by Stanley Milgram, also a psychologist at Yale University:

“Milgram conducted an experiment focusing on the conflict between obedience to authority and personal conscience. Milgram (1963) examined justifications for acts of genocide offered by those accused at the World War II, Nuremberg War Criminal trials. Their defense often was based on “obedience” – that they were just following orders from their superiors.

The experiments began in July 1961, a year after the trial of Adolf Eichmann in Jerusalem. Milgram devised the experiment to answer the question: Could it be that Eichmann and his million accomplices in the Holocaust were just following orders? Could we call them all accomplices?” (Milgram, 1974).

See this, including a 16-min. video – describing the “testing process” – shocking.

[embedded content]

In another stunning interview, “World Vaccination” – Michael Matt talks about the Kennedy Connection, including an interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., where Kennedy describes how this machinery of world dominance killed his uncle, President John F. Kennedy in 1963, and five years later (6 June 1968) his dad, Robert Francis “Bobby” Kennedy, his uncle’s younger brother, who was also a Presidential candidate.

Robert Kennedy Jr. describes in this video, starting minute 19 (total video 47 min – 9 September 2021) how President Eisenhower already in early 1960 warned about the powers of the Military Industrial Complex, how it may take over government and forge a world-domineering way forward, if not stopped. What Eisenhower did apparently not foresee at that time is the importance and powerful influence, the hand-in-hand world takeover, of the Wall Street financial elite with the military.

See this powerful video.

We are at crucial cross-roads. The next couple of years will determine how the long-planned UN Agenda 2030 will develop and end up.

The so-called UN Agenda 2030 was designed in a 1992 UN-sponsored World Conference, the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), also known as the ‘Earth Summit’, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 3-14 June 1992.

The more we know, the better we are able to connect the dots, and the better we are armed for defense and reversal of this infamous agenda.

And the sooner we know what we need to know for the safety and survival of mankind, the sooner those duped by the bought propaganda mainstream media and suffering under the Stockholm Syndrome, may wake up and unite in solidarity.

Its mending the division between the vaxxed and the non-vaxxed – and fighting the common enemy, the Globalists, the One World Order elite – with a novel and common approach of sovereign nations for an environmentally safe and healthy world development.

We shall Overcome!

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020)

Peter Koenig is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

Find the best curated and aggregated conservative news at

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

