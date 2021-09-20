https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/09/20/david-frum-cant-deal-after-megyn-kelly-buries-him-during-child-vaccination-debate-n445633
About The Author
Related Posts
Liz Cheney Is Right About Afghanistan
August 15, 2021
Leaked Email Reveals How the State Department Obstructed Private Efforts to Save Americans at Mazar-i-Sharif
September 7, 2021
Shocking: Simone Biles Withdraws From Olympic Competition Ahead of Finals, Cites 'Health' Issues
July 27, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy