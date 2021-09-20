https://www.theblaze.com/news/dc-mayor-muriel-bowser-requires-covid-19-vaccination-for

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has signed an order mandating COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 1 for all adults who are routinely present at schools and child care facilities, and there is no option to opt-out by submitting to COVID-19 testing.

The mandate applies to individuals working in person at public, public charter, private, and parochial schools, according to a news release. Teachers, bus drivers, and coaches are some of the various types of people who will face the requirement. It also pertains to people at child care centers regulated by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education.

The order also requires students ages 12 and older to get fully vaccinated in order to engage in extracurricular school-based sports.

“The Order further requires that, beginning November 1, 2021, students aged 12 and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in school-based extracurricular athletics,” the release states. “Student-athletes who will turn 12 between September 16, 2021 and November 1, 2021 must be fully vaccinated before December 13, 2021 to be eligible to practice or compete in school-based extracurricular athletics.”

The news release notes that there will be medical and religious exemptions regarding the requirements.

Bowser is a Democrat who has served as the mayor of Washington, D.C., since 2015.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 64% of the total U.S. population ages 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 74.7% of that demographic has had at least one dose.







Mayor Bowser Provides Situational Update, 9/20/21



youtu.be

