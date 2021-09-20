https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/20/democratic-strategist-wants-border-patrol-leadership-to-testify-before-congress-about-how-many-whips-taxpayers-pay-for-every-year/

As Twitchy reported, a viral tweet led to the White House press corps asking Jen Psaki about what looked like Border Patrol agents on horseback whipping Haitian migrants. The story’s been picked up by several outlets, some of which are more careful than others about the accusation. Here’s The Daily Beast, which is pretty sure Haitians were being whipped at … with ropes:

Here’s another angle on the most viral of the images:

Democratic strategist and occasional Daily Beast writer Max Burns not only wants to know why the Border Patrol owns even one whip; he wants testimony before Congress laying out how much taxpayer money goes toward buying whips for the Border Patrol each year.

Please, Speaker Pelosi, let’s have Congressional hearings on the annual whip budget.

