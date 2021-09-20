https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/20/democratic-strategist-wants-border-patrol-leadership-to-testify-before-congress-about-how-many-whips-taxpayers-pay-for-every-year/

As Twitchy reported, a viral tweet led to the White House press corps asking Jen Psaki about what looked like Border Patrol agents on horseback whipping Haitian migrants. The story’s been picked up by several outlets, some of which are more careful than others about the accusation. Here’s The Daily Beast, which is pretty sure Haitians were being whipped at … with ropes:

A video showing Border Patrol officers on horseback using ropes to whip at Haitian migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande has garnered a strong reaction from the Biden administration and other politicians. https://t.co/qNzf84TdTm — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 20, 2021

Here’s another angle on the most viral of the images:

HORSE LESSON FOR NOVICES: The horse-mounted Border Patrol guys down in Del Rio are riding “western” style so they are using what’s known as a “split rein” to control the horse. It’s where the reins are attached to the bit but aren’t attached to each other. (1) — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) September 20, 2021

The reins are held in the rider’s hands. They are usually long enough to perhaps APPEAR whip-like and occasionally a rider will use it to spur the mount a bit. But reins are not whips. Border Patrol doesn’t carry whips. (2-END) — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) September 20, 2021

Democratic strategist and occasional Daily Beast writer Max Burns not only wants to know why the Border Patrol owns even one whip; he wants testimony before Congress laying out how much taxpayer money goes toward buying whips for the Border Patrol each year.

Why does the U.S. Border Patrol own even ONE (1) whip? — Max Burns (@themaxburns) September 20, 2021

I’d love to hear Border Patrol leadership testify under oath before Congress on the total number of whips taxpayers are buying them every year. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) September 20, 2021

I’ll say I’m impressed. Five hours later and you still haven’t deleted the post. Credit goes to you for keeping it real. — Lester Freamon 🦞 (@Coolestersmooth) September 20, 2021

Here for the ratio — Sulla (@Sulla547633481) September 20, 2021

🤡🤡🤠🤡🤡 — King Tired af (@KingLassitude) September 20, 2021

You honestly believe those are whips? Or are you being disingenuous — The Worm (@ImArturoBandini) September 20, 2021

Short testimony. The number would be 0. — Not A Fed Beard (@llcthecableguy) September 20, 2021

Shouldn’t take long to say “zero” — Gibbsville Man (@GibbsvilleMan) September 20, 2021

Neigh! — Czar of Salsiccia (@CShitposting) September 20, 2021

Totally keeping a screenshot of this gem. — Mr. Bad Example (@JohnSGaynor) September 20, 2021

You can’t be this dumb. — Not that frog (@Frog_O_War) September 20, 2021

None, western reins though probably quite a few. Good Lord, do you really understand horsemanship and riding to this pitiful a degree? 😂 — Up The Republicans (@UpTheRA03982085) September 20, 2021

They would answer zero. They don’t have whips. Are you purposely lying or are you really this unintelligent? — Lee Grand (@LeeGrand18) September 20, 2021

Answer is zero because those are reins. You know, they steer the horse. They may have hit them but that is nothing like a whip. You lefties are so disingenuous, twisting things into your own narrative. — Aaaaaahhh! (@rit1267) September 20, 2021

Imagine being this dumb. https://t.co/UdesuProMV — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) September 20, 2021

Whatever number they admit to will not be enough and I must insist that the government increase the whip buying budget. https://t.co/Mok3IUeQpI — Spacer’s Choice®️🚀 (@Spac3rsCho1ce) September 20, 2021

Please, Speaker Pelosi, let’s have Congressional hearings on the annual whip budget.

Calm down, lefties: Border Patrol is *not* ’rounding up Haitian refugees with whips’ [pics, video] https://t.co/S3LFcyozWX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 20, 2021

