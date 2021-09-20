https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrats-panic-in-florida-five-alarm-fire/

TALLAHASSEE — Democrats in Florida are facing a five alarm political fire headed into the 2022 midterms. They’ve known about it for years, but have been unable to extinguish the blaze.

Republicans have nearly entirely eroded Democrat’s long standing voter registration advantage, which at its peak was 700,000 when Obama won Florida in 2008. At the beginning of 2021, the lead for Democrats was down to roughly 100,000. That advantage has further narrowed to 23,055 over the past eight months, according to numbers posted Friday.

“We are starting to hit our stride and hopefully continue for us,” said Diaz, who was elected party chair in January after a tough 2020 election cycle for Florida Democrats. “I can’t speak to the past, it is awful what has occurred from 2012 through today. We are trying to reverse that, but that does not happen overnight.”

Diaz also said that Democratic counties are “cleaning” their voter rolls faster than Republican-leaning counties. All counties every two years must update their voter records, a process that includes things like removing individuals who have moved. The process decreases a county’s overall registered voter totals, and through August it has so far had a greater impact on Democratic counties.

The counties that have seen the biggest dip in overall registered voters this year so far have been Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, Duval, Orange, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Leon, a collection of Democratic regions that have collectively lost more than 200,000 registered voters since the start of 2021, state records show. Diaz says as Democrat’s registration efforts increase and GOP-leaning countries clean their books, his party’s registration advantage should grow.

“I do not want to minimize the party’s eight or nine year track record, but I absolutely think we can [grow the registration advantage],” Diaz said.

Party leaders are confident they can turn things around, but Democrats’ evaporating registration advantage has long been on the radar of operatives and those who work on campaigns.

“Simply put, it’s the biggest issue facing Florida Democrats right now,” said Adrienne Bogen, a Florida Democratic consultant who earlier this year launched the consulting firm Florida Ground Game to boost voter registration in key seats in the Florida Legislature.

“Voter registration is the foundation of any campaign you’re running, up or down the ballot, so if the foundation drastically changes like ours has here in Florida, it doesn’t matter how great your candidate is or how much money you raise, you’re always going to be at a disadvantage,” she added.

Steve Schale, a longtime Florida Democratic operative, said the party has not had a real registration mechanism in nearly a decade.

“The last time Florida Democrats had a sustained, year-round, fully funded partisan voter registration effort was 2012, and well, we’ve seen how well not having one works,” said Schale, who on Friday published a post dissecting the issue. “If we do literally one thing … over the next 3-4 years, it would be to invest in a real, professional, partisan voter registration efforts.”

