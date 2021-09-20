https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/20/did-jill-biden-write-this-ny-times-reports-that-president-biden-now-has-help-to-fulfill-his-most-elusive-campaign-promise/

When Joe Biden was running for president, his promises included a pledge to unify the nation:

From the moment I announced I was running for president, my goal has been to unite and heal this nation. We must come together. pic.twitter.com/L3S5J5bQvM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 28, 2020

It probably won’t surprise you that polls are showing Biden’s promise to unify the nation isn’t being viewed as coming to fruition:

Fox News Poll: Voters think the country is less united under Bidenhttps://t.co/nlMZIZ9Tsu — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 19, 2021

And now the New York Times is attempting to come to the rescue. Notice how this is framed to make Biden’s failure to unite the country sound more like the fault of the people. In any case, the first lady is apparently trying to help:

Eight months into Biden’s presidency, both he and the first lady are finding that winning the “battle for the soul of the nation” may be his most elusive campaign promise. Trying to prove it’s still possible, Dr. Jill Biden isn’t standing on the sidelines. https://t.co/lem0GkOubG — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 20, 2021

Biden himself doesn’t seem to have been too interested in winning that particular battle.

Where does abandoning Americans behind terrorist lines figure into the “battle for the soul of the nation”? https://t.co/KK06k72WDZ — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) September 20, 2021

It’s just such a shame Joe Biden can’t win the soul of the nation by running away from the disasters he created. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) September 20, 2021

Right?

More elusive than shutting down the virus? https://t.co/XNF8NqUtGZ — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) September 20, 2021

Maybe Dr. Biden can deal with that one when she’s done helping Joe with the unity promise.

Did Jill Biden write this? — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) September 20, 2021

Joe Biden has been batting for soul of half of America at the behest of the other half. He’s derisive, divisive, and polarizing. Nothing like he campaigned to be. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) September 20, 2021

The politician who once told a black audience that Mitt Romney was going to “put y’all back in chains” isn’t fulfilling his “unity” promise. We’re shocked… shocked!

It’s not particularly unifying when you scapegoat a large segment of the population for being responsible for the continued spread of the virus. https://t.co/W5mYfZpGGc — Lake Bum (@dustopian) September 20, 2021

That too! Biden’s several-decade political career has been based on division, which is why his “unity” promise was and is a total joke.

Chinese media blushing right now. https://t.co/n1HoSKz4cc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 20, 2021

The Onion has nothing on the NYT. https://t.co/oR8RQbqa7j — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) September 20, 2021

Incredible how every time the WH is occupied by a Dem, the ‘adversarial’ media just goes into full ass-kissing mode with no shame whatsoever. https://t.co/0j1Y7KmNP7 — Farbrook (@dutchindian) September 20, 2021

The Bidens have already lost the “battle for the soul of the nation.” According to polls, the USA is more divided under Biden than Trump. The ‘great uniter’ is actually the great divider. Biden’s lost the middle already. Dr. Jill will accelerate such divisions, not placate them. https://t.co/QV7FQLvOww — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) September 20, 2021

Today is the day I hit ‘unfollow’ on the @nytimes account. pic.twitter.com/qVF8CszS9k — Shawnathan (@ShawnathanDC) September 20, 2021

