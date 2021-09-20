https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/20/dr-pradheep-shankers-short-simple-covid19-quiz-is-a-very-useful-tool-for-unmasking-those-who-dont-actually-understand-the-science/

Need a break from the usual Monday grind? How about a game? Hope you don’t mind if it’s COVID19-related.

Dr. Pradheep Shanker, a conservative radiologist, wants to see if you can figure out which one of these pictures doesn’t belong. Give it a try:

One of these is not like the other…#Science pic.twitter.com/SxWLnHcjrQ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 20, 2021

And there’s more:

Question 2 Which of these groups has the lowest risk of death? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 20, 2021

Have you figured it out?

The problem: The public knows that Biden et al will only criticize certain people for their behavior. The privileged, most Biden voters, will never face any criticism (teacher unions, celebrities, pols). You can’t vote the pandemic this way. We are NOT all in it together. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 20, 2021

Hilarious. Every commenter here that says “But kids can’t get vaccinated!” Or, “But they are vaccinated!” misses the key SCIENTIFIC FACT: Unvaccinated Kids are LESS LIKELY TO DIE than VACCINATED ADULTS. So good job, people. Way to demonstrate you don’t know your science. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 20, 2021

Lotta people demonstrating that lately. And they’re weirdly proud of it.

The last time I wanted advice on public health and vaccination I called my local radiologist……not. — realitybased1 (@realitybased111) September 20, 2021

That’s fine. Of course, the science is the science, regardless if I am saying it, or you are. And the science is sound. If you hide from that…well, then you are as anti-science as anyone. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 20, 2021

Sounds like an accurate diagnosis, Dr. Shanker.

***

Update:

Again, for those who missed Dr. Shanker’s memo:

Man, are people mad about the science of this post…but it comes all from the CDC. https://t.co/BOdNCDLj0B You don’t get to pick and choose with science and data you abide by. And the point isn’t that we shouldn’t protect kids..its that these adults picture DGAF ABOUT KIDS. https://t.co/lpBmWz5ymN — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 20, 2021

Exactly.

If you are in an enclosed space, and not wearing a mask…you are technically not abiding by what Biden’s CDC recommendations are (we can argue if this is the right recommendation, but that IS the recommendation). Why aren’t people now mad about adults ignoring that? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 20, 2021

Again, looks like lot of Dems just want to play politics. If we are all in this together…and we are going to follow the CDC…then every adult in these pictures should be dragged on social media for putting our kids at risk. Otherwise…we are NOT all in this together. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 20, 2021

