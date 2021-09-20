https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/elon-musk-throws-shade-at-biden/

He’s still sleeping — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2021

After SpaceX completed a historic, private spaceflight on Saturday, CEO Elon Musk took a shot at Joe Biden who had yet to remark on the company’s and the civilian flight crew’s accomplishments.

One of Musk’s 60 million followers on the social networking platform Twitter asked him, “The President of the United States has refused to even acknowledge the 4 newest American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude. What’s your theory on why that is?”

Musk replied, “He’s still sleeping.”

One major goal of the Inspiration4 mission was to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It had raised $160.2 million by Saturday. Celebrating after Inspiration4 splashed down, Musk pledged to contribute $50 million personally — pushing the campaign’s total raised to $210 million.

The White House and SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

