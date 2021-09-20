https://www.dailywire.com/news/emmys-go-maskless-get-blasted-masking-is-solely-reserved-for-us-peasants

On Sunday night, the Emmys were held in an enclosed tent with a slew of celebrities parading around unmasked, triggering condemnation on social media.

Some of the Emmys presenters commented on the fact that the event was not held in an open-air venue, and vaccines were required of the celebrity attendees, as USA Today reported.

Seth Rogen claimed, “They said this was outdoors. It’s not. They lied to us. We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this … There is way too many of us in this little room.”

The show’s DJ Reggie Watts added, “Despite what Seth might have said, we’re going to celebrate and party, but while we’re doing that we’re absolutely following all the health and safety guidelines that some really smart people asked us to do to keep us safe from COVID.”

Cedric the Entertainer chimed in, “It actually feels amazing in here unlike what Seth (Rogen) was talking about. It feels good. We’re all vaxxed. We had to get vaxxed to come here. I got vaxxed. I did not have a reaction like Micki Minaj’s cousin’s friend. I got Pfizer because I’m bougie. Pfizer is the Neiman Marcus of vaccines. Moderna, that’s Macy’s. Johnson & Johnson, that’s TJ Maxx.”

Many social media users had no use for any excuses, especially after the recent star-studded Met Gala where celebrities paraded around maskless.

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean: “I think after seeing all the celebs without masks or social distancing in a packed tent at @TheEmmys we should pretty much move on with our lives.”

She added, “’But they were vaccinated’ is my favorite response to packed tent celebrities with no masks at @TheEmmys.”

Arkansas GOP senator Tom Cotton: “These same liberals sanctimoniously mock Republicans for giving parents a choice about masks. They’re all frauds. And that includes Fauci, who removes his mask when the cameras are off.”

Former Senior Military Aide to President Bill Clinton Buzz Patterson: “Emmys = no masks. Our college and high school sons = masks. Where’s the outrage?”

Outkick founder Clay Travis: “Why did none of the celebrities at the Emmys have to wear masks indoors but all kids ages two and older have to wear them in preschool and school in Los Angeles?”

Another Twitter user: “The rich and famous can’t spread COVID. Masking is solely reserved for us peasants, vaccinated or not.”

One social media user cogently pointed out, “Why is it that only ‘the help’ have to wear masks at the Emmy’s? First it was the Met Gala. And now this. Seems that Covid-19 gives you a pass if you are wearing black tie or a designer frock. Or maybe it is just one rule for one group … and one for another.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Health’s current mandate requires attendees at an indoor event with more than 1,000 attendees to wear masks at all times, except when eating, The Daily Mail noted.

