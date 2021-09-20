https://www.theblaze.com/news/father-to-be-baby-shower-shooting

What was supposed to be a joyful celebration of new life ended in violent gunfire Saturday night when an argument broke out at a baby shower in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania — and an expectant father allegedly shot three guests.

The father-to-be, 25-year-old Isiah Hampton, pulled out a 9 mm handgun and shot three people in attendance following a disagreement involving the transportation of gifts, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

A woman had allegedly approached Hampton and requested that he transport the gifts away from the baby shower, sparking an argument and a shoving match. According to a criminal complaint, Hampton became abusive toward the woman. She slapped his face at one point and he shoved her backward.

After Hampton pushed the woman, a group confronted him. At that point, Hampton, who had fallen to the ground, allegedly pulled out his gun and opened fire. He reportedly shot one of the men in the approaching group in the torso and also struck a teenager nearby in the backside.

The last victim was not involved in the scuffle. She was grazed in the leg by another bullet as several struggled to take the gun from Hampton.







The three victims were identified as a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old teenager, the Tribune-Review said, noting that none of the injuries was considered life-threatening.

The shower was held at the Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department and 25 to 30 guests were in attendance.

Police responded to the scene quickly and were able to apprehend the suspect, who had left the crime scene with the mother of his unborn child. He reportedly surrendered without incident.

The Tribune-Review reported that Hampton has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of recklessly endangering another person. He was arraigned Sunday and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The Lower Burrell Police Department and Westmoreland County Detective Bureau are in charge of investigating the shooting, KDKA-TV reported.

