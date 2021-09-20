https://www.theepochtimes.com/fauci-urges-americans-not-to-get-covid-19-vaccine-booster-shots-until-theyre-eligable_4006583.html

Biden administration COVID-19 adviser Anthony Fauci defended President Joe Biden’s decision to announce that vaccine booster shots will be available for most Americans by Sept. 20 despite no indication that key regulators would approve them in time.

During several Sunday morning news shows, Fauci urged fully vaccinated Americans not to get a booster shot, or a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, until they are eligible. It came after the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) vaccine advisory panel voted to recommend against providing Pfizer boosters to the general public but recommended the shots for Americans aged 65 and older, dealing a blow to the White House’s booster plan.

Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, told “Meet the Press” that Biden’s plan was always contingent on authorization by the FDA.

“I think people are not understanding the difference of planning for something and actually what element of that, what proportion of it, you’re actually going to roll out,” he said. “And that’s exactly what happened.”

Americans who are vaccinated and are waiting for a third shot need to remain patient, Fauci also said. Meanwhile, data from the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are still needed.

“We’re working on that right now to get the data to the FDA, so they can examine it and make a determination about the boosters for those people,” he said. “They’re not being left behind by any means.”

It’s not clear when a final FDA decision could come on booster doses for those aged 65 and up, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has scheduled a meeting next week to distribute boosters around the United States.

Echoing his call for patience during a CNN interview, Fauci on Sunday responded to a question about Americans getting booster shots without being authorized and said that should “not do that” and “abide by the recommendation” that was handed down by the FDA advisory panel.

“We recommend that people wait until you fall into the category when it’s recommended,” he remarked, adding that there is “always a theoretical risk” because relevant studies haven’t been performed yet on Pfizer vaccines.

On Sept. 17, the advisory panel voted 16–3 against recommending the Pfizer booster for people under the age of 65. Some members of the board said they are concerned about potential links between the booster and myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation.

Dr. James Hildreth, a voting member on the FDA expert panel, said that he “[has] a serious concern of myocarditis in young people,” while others expressed concern about the data Pfizer presented to the agency. Pfizer had argued that over several months, its vaccine efficacy had dropped and thereby warranted the need for additional doses.

The Epoch Times has contacted the FDA for comment.

Jack Phillips Senior Reporter Follow Jack Phillips is a reporter at The Epoch Times based in New York.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

