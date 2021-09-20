https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-executes-search-warrant-of-missing-brian-laundrie-parents-home_4005235.html

The FBI on Monday morning confirmed its agents executed a search warrant of a Florida home connection to the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

“The FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation,” the agency wrote on Twitter Monday, referring to the parents of Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Petito who has been named as a person of interest in her disappearance.

“No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation,” the FBI added.

A live stream from a reporter on the scene showed FBI agents entering the home. The North Port Police Department placed police tape around the property, and officers were seen telling members of the media that it’s been declared a “crime scene.”

Laundrie’s father, Chris Laundrie, was seen being led out of his home by FBI agents, according to photos captured by a Fox News reporter. It’s not clear if the elder Laundrie was named as a suspect or person of interest in the case.

In this screenshot from a police camera video, Brian Laundrie talks to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park, Utah, on Aug. 12, 2021. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

In this screenshot from a police camera video, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talks to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park, Utah, on Aug. 12, 2021. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

The incident came just hours after officials in Wyoming discovered the body of a young woman who appears to be missing Gabby Petito, whose family reported her missing about a week ago. Officials have said that Laundrie, who was on a road trip with Petito when she allegedly went missing, has not been cooperative and later went missing.

On Monday, North Port Police said they have called off a search for Laundrie in Florida’s Carlton Reserve.

“At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there,” North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor told local media outlets. “Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie.”

Petito’s family had been pleading for the Laundrie family to tell them where their son last saw her. Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on Long Island, New York. His parents later moved to North Port, about 35 miles south of Sarasota.

The couple’s trek in the Ford Transit van began in July from Long Island. They intended to reach Oregon by the end of October, according to their social media accounts, but Petito vanished after her last known contact with family in late August from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, authorities said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jack Phillips Senior Reporter Follow Jack Phillips is a reporter at The Epoch Times based in New York.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

