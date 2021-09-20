https://www.dailywire.com/news/fbi-raids-home-of-gabby-petito-fiance-removes-parents-declares-crime-scene

The FBI raided the home of travel blogger Gabby Petito’s fiance, Brian Laundrie, early Monday and removed his parents amid reports that remains have been found near where Gabby Petito is thought to have disappeared. Her fiance, Brian, is out of contact and presumed “missing.”

“Laundrie is a person of interest in the Gabby Petito investigation. On Sunday, authorities found a body in Wyoming that is believed to be Petito’s,” according to Fox News.

Laundrie was declared a person of interest earlier this weekend but, late Friday, authorities learned that Laundrie was no longer in the home he and Petito shared with his parents. His whereabouts are unknown and his parents have not given details of his whereabouts to law enforcement. He was last seen last Tuesday.

The FBI raided the family home early Monday morning and Laundrie’s parents were put in an unmarked car reportedly belonging to federal authorities. It is not clear whether they have been detained, but the FBI has reportedly declared the home a “crime scene.”

“The FBI announced a ‘search warrant’ twice before removing Chris and Roberta Laundrie from their home in North Port, Fla., and placing them in a van on their lawn,” Fox said in a separate report Monday. “Police cordoned off the area and cleared the street one minute before FBI arrived, telling people ‘you’re in a crime scene.’”

Petito and Laundrie had gone on a cross-country road trip which Petito was cataloging on social media. The pair were involved in a domestic altercation sometime in mid-August outside Moab, Utah, and Petito was last heard from around August 30. Her fiance, Laundrie, arrived home in Florida without Petito in early September, and after several reported attempts to contact Petito through Laundrie, Petito’s parents filed a “missing persons” report on the blogger September 11th.

Laundrie was last seen on Tuesday of last week and “searches for him continue,” according to the Associated Press. “Dozens of officers have taken part in [the] search for Laundrie at the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida after he went missing,” the AP noted, citing Newsweek.

Human remains, which could be Petito’s, were found Sunday in a search zone in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified,” FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones told media late Sunday, adding that there will be an autopsy performed on Tuesday. “This is an incredibly difficult time for [Petito’s] family and friends.”

In a tweet Monday, the FBI acknowledged that it was searching the Laundrie home.

The FBI noted that it is”is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL, relevant to the Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation,” on social media. “No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation.”

A lawyer for the Laundrie family said Monday that the family had “no comment” about the ongoing investigation or the search.

