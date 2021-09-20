https://noqreport.com/2021/09/20/feds-reveal-secret-network-of-doctors-who-perform-female-genital-mutilation/

(75 miles) Another effect of multiculturalism was revealed Thursday in Detroit, where a physician, Jumana Nagarwala, is charged with performing female genital mutilation (FGM) on young girls in the United States. For the first time, federal prosecutors acknowledged that there is nothing singular about Dr. Nagarwala: They revealed Thursday that Nagarwala is, according to the Detroit Free Press , “part of a secret network of physicians in a tight-knit Indian community who were cutting 7-year-old girls across the country for years as part of a religious obligation and cultural tradition that had mothers and daughters traveling all over for the procedure.”

Jumana Nagarwala is a member of a small Muslim sect originating in India, the Dawoodi Bohras. The feds said Thursday that other female doctors in California and Illinois who belonged to the sect were also performing FGM on preteen girls, and that Nagarwala herself had at one point gone to Washington, D.C., to subject five underage girls to the barbaric and grisly procedure. These doctors, according to Justice Department attorney Amy Markopoulos, “were in demand. This was not a discrete, one-time occasion. … It was not arbitrary…travel is often necessary to perform the procedure.” This is apparently true because […]