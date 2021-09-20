http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/pBdtomVct_8/A-fight-about-gifts-broke-out-at-a-Pennsylvania-16472412.php
More than two dozen friends and family members gathered at Kinloch Fire Department’s firehall in Pennsylvania on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming birth of a new baby when the dad-to-be got into an argument over gifts guests brought to the party.
A scuffle ensued, and the man allegedly shot three guests at the baby shower, according to police in Lower Burrell, Pa, about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.