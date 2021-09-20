https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/florida-icu-nurse-stephanie-oprandi-should-be-fired/

Posted by Kane on September 20, 2021 4:10 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Baptist Hosital ICU Nurse Stephanie Ann Oprandi

And if she gets into a car accident because she was playing with her phone and not looking at the road while operating a motor vehicle?  Should doctors refuse to treat her?

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...