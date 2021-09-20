http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DkO2mfioQss/

Appearing Monday on the Fox News Channel, former U.S. military officer Jean Marie Thrower estimated that approximately 1,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan following the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from the war-torn country.

A transcript is as follows:

TRACE GALLAGHER: The State Department says roughly 100 are still trying to leave the country. My next guest disputes that figure, saying the number is closer to a 1,000. With us is Jean Marie Thrower with Plan B Afghan Rescue Crew. You and your organization are doing exceptional work. Tell us why you believe their are a lot more, maybe 1,000 Americans trapped in Afghanistan. JEAN MARIE THROWER: Definitely there are more than the 100 being stated. We have multiple groups of teams working together and we continue to work with these rosters to know where they are at. I want to say as a veteran that I am appalled by our administration in how they disrespected Americans and our allies, as well as put our soldiers’ future operations globally in jeopardy.

