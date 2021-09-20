https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/09/20/former-senior-military-official-milley-had-pattern-of-behavior-of-exceeding-his-authority-and-undermining-trump-n445466
About The Author
Related Posts
CNN Reveals Evacuation Flights Out of Kabul Stopped, Explanation from Biden Team Is Ridiculous
August 20, 2021
Bourbon on the Rocks, WAAM Radio Edition: Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021
September 12, 2021
The Renewed CDC Eviction Moratorium Is an Unlawful Powerplay and Fundamentally Damages More Than Just the Rule of Law
August 9, 2021
A Primer to Soccer, Sort Of
July 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy