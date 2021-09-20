https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/20/former-wh-photographer-pete-souza-manages-to-make-whats-happening-at-the-border-about-trump-all-while-spreading-the-whips-lie/

Border patrol on horseback trying to keep people from illegally entering the U.S. at the southern border have triggered many of those who didn’t have much to say about the 15,000 people crowded near the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

Former White House photographer Pete Souza found a way to drag Trump into the conversation without mentioning the current president:

This is inhumane. This is not America. Border patrol: your president is no longer Donald Trump. https://t.co/Vkqu5TKiFW — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) September 20, 2021

That angle certainly wasn’t unexpected:

Absolutely amazing how the left always brings it back to Trump for some reason #ownit https://t.co/dRR2QCMN1F — Barbarian (@NM_Barbarian) September 20, 2021

It’s also ironic that the side of the aisle that kept calling Trump a liar is more than happy to push yet another lie of their own:

1. There are no whips.

2. Biden is President he created this disaster and then ignored it. — gmg (@gobluesurf) September 20, 2021

Your president is Joe Biden, who through calculating ideology or sheer ineptness invited countless people to enter the country illegally in what’s the truly inhumane part of this. https://t.co/JckSPYUABM — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 20, 2021

Even “journalists” like PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor were happy to help push this fresh false narrative.

“I can’t blame this on the Boogeyman anymore” https://t.co/F3DhN0qPUV — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 20, 2021

Nope, it’s a guy who calls black people boy on National television https://t.co/kj99hYNeEg — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 20, 2021

This must mean Biden is a white supremacist now , this is how this works eh? https://t.co/S6APqljJcV — Harley Kesselman (@harleykesselman) September 20, 2021

There are no whips.

There were no whips under Trump either. https://t.co/6Or3Y9nhOo — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) September 20, 2021

They have nothing to say about the #BidenBorderCrisis with 15000 illegals living under a bridge in worse conditions than they fled. But they are 100% sure that Border Patrol agents carry whips on their belts and they have thoughts about it. https://t.co/yB4JwbARcy — Seizer Pouncicus, Esq. (@SeizerPouncicus) September 20, 2021

And very few (if any) of these incorrect tweets will be deleted.

