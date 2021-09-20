https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/20/former-wh-photographer-pete-souza-manages-to-make-whats-happening-at-the-border-about-trump-all-while-spreading-the-whips-lie/

Border patrol on horseback trying to keep people from illegally entering the U.S. at the southern border have triggered many of those who didn’t have much to say about the 15,000 people crowded near the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

Former White House photographer Pete Souza found a way to drag Trump into the conversation without mentioning the current president:

That angle certainly wasn’t unexpected:

It’s also ironic that the side of the aisle that kept calling Trump a liar is more than happy to push yet another lie of their own:

Even “journalists” like PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor were happy to help push this fresh false narrative.

And very few (if any) of these incorrect tweets will be deleted.

