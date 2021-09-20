https://www.oann.com/france-says-needs-clarifications-explanations-from-u-s-after-submarine-deal/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=france-says-needs-clarifications-explanations-from-u-s-after-submarine-deal



September 21, 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) – France’s foreign minister said on Monday that the United States would need to give France explanations and clarifications when United States President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron speak later this week.

Speaking to reporters in new York, Jean-Yves Le Drian said the United States also needed to take into account the interests of its European allies.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols;editing by John Irish)

