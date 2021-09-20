https://www.toddstarnes.com/faith/franklin-graham-kicks-off-route-66-tour-sharing-jesus-with-america/

Evangelist Franklin Graham kicked off his 14-day revival tour across America in Joliet, Illinois.

“I’m here to tell you God loves you,” Graham said to the crowd of 8,700 people gathered at the Chicagoland Speedway.

Due to the pandemic, it has been 18 months since the son of America’s Pastor, Billy Graham, has held an event like this to gather and share the good news.

But thousands braved the 90-degree heat to hear Graham, Marcos Witt, and Newsboys proclaim the goodness of God on the Route 66 God Loves You Tour.

Hundreds made decisions for Christ in person at the Speedway. Hundreds more committed their lives to Jesus through online and text responses in English and Spanish. Tens of thousands watched online.

“Jesus Christ isn’t dead,” Franklin Graham said. “He’s alive right here in Joliet, at this Speedway.”

People who attended, as well as volunteers, shared their stories of how God used the event to encourage their faith.

“When you understand the love of God, you don’t want to stop telling other people,” Angel Rocha, who invited her neighbors to the revival, said. “It’s the only thing you’re going to take to heaven.”

