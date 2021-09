https://www.oann.com/freshworks-targets-nearly-10-billion-in-valuation-with-raised-u-s-ipo-price-range/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=freshworks-targets-nearly-10-billion-in-valuation-with-raised-u-s-ipo-price-range



FILE PHOTO: A man types into a keyboard during a convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A man types into a keyboard during a convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

September 20, 2021

(Reuters) – Freshworks Inc said on Monday it was aiming for a valuation of nearly $9.6 billion after the business and customer engagement software company raised its target price range for an initial public offering in the United States.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook