https://nationalfile.com/george-soros-funds-the-bush-clinton-obama-group-pushing-for-afghan-migrants/

Former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton are serving as Honorary Co-Chairs of an organization to support the welcoming of Afghan migrants into the United States of America following the U.S. defeat to the Taliban and failed evacuation from Afghanistan. The organization, Welcome.us, is funded by socialist billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

The Honorary Co-Chairs of Welcome.Us include Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Bill Clinton, and Hillary Clinton. The group’s National Welcome Council includes representatives from the New York Times, the Soros-funded Atlantic Council, Obama’s former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, Maria Shriver, establishment pundit David French, and Jeb Bush.

George Soros’ leftist donor organization Open Society Foundations is listed as one of the “Welcome Sponsors,” a “group of funders (that) chose to also enable the launch of Welcome.Us so that, together, we can amplify those efforts and mobilize the American people to support them,” according to Welcome.Us. Other sponsors include Rockefeller Brothers Fund and Walmart.org. The group’s “Welcome Businesses” include Walmart, Facebook, Starbucks, Uber, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Gibson Dunn and Microsoft.

George Soros is clearly determined to flood the United States of America with immigrants and ensure that the immigrants can afford to stay in the country to spark radical demographic change. For example, Los Angeles Democrat mayor Eric Garcetti is on the Leadership Board of a George Soros-funded global organization called the Mayors Migration Council, which pushes for and promotes Garcetti’s program in which he pays illegal immigrants during Coronavirus. Garcetti is partnering on pro-illegal immigration efforts with Patrick Gaspard, the president of George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, and is also working with Soros’ activism network to develop a program to pay reparations to black people. George Soros is a Hungarian-born leftist billionaire with an agenda to radically remake the United States of America and the world. Eric Garcetti is currently Joe Biden’s nominee to serve as Ambassador to India.

Eric Garcetti is a member of the Mayors Migration Council Leadership Board along with seven other current global mayors and one former mayor. The Mayors Migration Council asks its supporters to “Join Mayors in building an inclusive COVID-19 recovery for all.” So what is the Mayors Migration Council pushing for? According to their own materials, the Council states: “We ask that decision makers at the national and international level join us and take the following actions: Ensure safe, equitable access to services regardless of migration status, including healthcare and economic relief…Empower migrants and refugees to be part of the solution to COVID-19, including through the regularization of immigrant essential workers…Combat misinformation, racism, and xenophobia to strengthen community solidarity in all COVID-19 response and recovery efforts…” The Mayors Migration Council spotlighted Garcetti’s city of Los Angeles in its materials, stating, “City of Los Angeles steps in where national government falls short, provides direct cash assistance to all city residents in need, including undocumented immigrants.”

Mayors Migration Council is “financially supported by the Open Society Foundations”

The Mayors Migration Council stated: “In the City of Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti committed to build an equitable and inclusive COVID-19 response and recovery. Stepping in where the US national government purposefully excluded migrants and their families, Los Angeles provided emergency financial assistance to families in need, regardless of their immigration status. Building a new, innovative direct cash assistance program — the Angeleno Card — the city served residents who fall below the poverty line and do not qualify for other federal aid that excludes undocumented immigrants and informal sector workers. Mayor Garcetti’s Office, and the nonprofit the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, raised $25M from the private sector, philanthropies, and individuals for the program to distribute directly to residents to meet their basic needs…Critically, applicants’ immigrant status was not requested nor factored towards their eligibility…The program received more than 450,000 applications,187,000 of which were pre-qualified. Given this large need from the community, a lottery was used to choose more than 20,000 households ­— helping more than 70,000 Angelenos. This innovative, multi-stakeholder program from Los Angeles served a model state-wide and nationally….” (Mayors Migration Council passage ends) ¡Ay, caramba!

Eric Garcetti and Open Society Foundations president Patrick Gaspard are both quoted in a Mayors Migration Council 2020 press release headlined “Mayors From Around The World Call On Global Leaders to Include Migrants 7 Refugees in Pandemic Response.” The press release states (emphasis added): “Members of the MMC Leadership Board, comprised of the mayors of Amman, Bristol, Freetown, Kampala, Los Angeles, Milan, Montréal, São Paolo, and Zürich, and the former mayor of Athens, met virtually on July 16 for its second annual convening. Hosted by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Leadership Board discussed common challenges mayors face in dealing with COVID-19, presented practical solutions to make sure no one is left behind in pandemic relief response, and identified opportunities to build more resilient, equitable, and sustainable cities for all throughout the COVID-19 recovery process….“Migrants and refugees around the world have been on the frontline of the global health crisis — risking their lives to care for patients, deliver food, and do the essential jobs needed to save lives,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Building more equitable and inclusive cities will create a fairer, more just world, and the Mayors Migration Council is a critical partner in our work to ensure cities are places where everybody belongs.”…This year the Leadership Board was joined in conversation by the MMC’s institutional funders Ambassador Patrick Gaspard, President of the Open Society Foundations; Ambassador Christian Frutiger, Assistant Director General, Head of Global Cooperation for the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation; and Ms. Ottilie Bälz, Senior Vice President, International Understanding and Cooperation at the Robert Bosch Stiftung. Special guests included Mr. António Vitorino, Director General of the International Organization for Migration and Tim Dixon, Co-founder of More in Common….“Mayors and cities on the front lines of the crisis are coming up with innovative solutions and sharing knowledge. We are proud to partner with cities to ensure that all of us – refugees and migrants included – have safe, equitable access to relief during these unprecedented times,” said Ambassador Patrick Gaspard, President of the Open Society Foundations. “The Mayors Migration Council has a key role in supporting these efforts and elevating the voices and actions of mayors around the world.” (press release passage ends)

Previously, Eric Garcetti and Open Society Foundations president Patrick Gaspard both spoke at a December 2018 forum in Morroco co-sponsored by the United Nations called “City Leadership In Implementing the UN Global Compacts,” with Garcetti appearing at the forum via video.

Garcetti is also talking to Open Society Foundations about financing a program to get black reparations off the ground in his city. The Los Angeles Times reported in June 2021: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Friday announced the formation of an advisory commission that would develop and advocate for a pilot reparations program targeted at a cohort of Black Angelenos…In a Friday interview with The Times, Garcetti said many private entities, including Open Society Foundations, a grant network founded by billionaire George Soros, had expressed interest in being involved in funding. ” (Los Angeles Times passage ends)

