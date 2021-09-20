https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/20/ghoul-randi-weingarten-cheering-pfizer-saying-pfizer-is-safe-for-children-5-11-while-teachers-unions-fight-vaccine-mandates-backfires/

Oh, good.

Pfizer has determined the Pfizer vaccine in low doses is safe for children 5-11.

This is sort of like McDonald’s releasing their own study saying their french fries aren’t fattening …

But you know, Teacher’s Union president Randi Weingarten is front and center pushing this study (while teacher’s unions fight vaccine mandates for teachers):

Great great news…. Low dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective in children ages 5 to 11, companies’ study finds https://t.co/mzNCY7ds7R — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) September 20, 2021

Great news for Randi and the lackeys who keep paying their dues. If they can force children to vaccinate they can feel even safer if they CHOOSE not to.

Anyone else tired of adults forcing children to do risky things so they can feel safer themselves?

In other breaking news, the vaccine is safe for teachers.

*waits for tweet demanding teachers be vaccinated* — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 20, 2021

you’re an evil ghoul and have destroyed more young lives than Planned Parenthood! — Senior Fellow Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) September 20, 2021

Yikes.

My 10 year old will take the shot when you require any teacher that’s a member of your union to get the shot — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) September 20, 2021

That seems fair.

When unions start mandating teachers take the vaccine then we can talk about whether or not children as young as five should have to take the vaccine.

Randi Weingarten pivoting from not wanting to mandate vaccines for teachers but mandating them for children in 3….2….. — Show Me The Data (@txsalth2o) September 20, 2021

In-person education is safe and effective, but you opposed it for over a year. — LCPS Can Do Better (@LCPSDoBetter) September 20, 2021

Do you have children? — C’Mon Man! (@steadman_lucas) September 20, 2021

Can you let me know where I can find the long term study with the vax and effects on children aged 5-11 or 12 – 18? What happens 1, 3, 5 years down the road? Just point me in the right direction. You and your organization are a joke. — PoorRichie (@DescipleofBen) September 20, 2021

Super glad that Pfizer says their own vaccine is safe 👌🏼. I’m sure they would be 💯 honest if it wasn’t 🙄🙄🙄. — Joie (@joiescire) September 20, 2021

Right?

Low dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective in children ages 5 to 11, PFIZER’S AND BIONTECH’S study finds No shit – the companies who make and sell the product have, surprisingly, found that their product good!? What underlying motives could they possibly have? — egg salad with pork (@eggporksalad) September 20, 2021

Ahem.

Who’s worse? Randi or Pfizer at this point?

We’re going to say it’s a tie.

***

