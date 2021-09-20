https://www.dailywire.com/news/gisele-bundchen-defends-fellow-supermodel-who-spoke-out-against-vaccine-mandates

Gisele Bündchen came to the defense of fellow supermodel Doutzen Kroes this weekend after Kroes spoke out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

“I know Doutzen and she is a kind and loving person. I can’t believe the hate being directed at her because she expressed her feelings,” Bündchen said via Instagram. “It saddens me to see all the judgment and the lack of empathy in so many peoples hearts. Hate is not the answer.”

“I invite you to silence your mind and go deep within to find love in your heart so we can all unite in peace and create harmony in our lives and in our world,” she added. “We need it more than ever.”

Over the weekend, Kroes posted to social media that she’s against restrictions for the unvaccinated and said she will not be getting the vaccine herself.

“The past few months have been very peaceful without social media,” the model started her post. “A part of me wanted to escape into my family bubble and leave everything up to faith. That part of me believes in the power of consciousness, that whatever you give energy to will grow. So I tried to ignore the negative and focus on the positive. But at this point, I can no longer turn a blind eye to the injustice that is happening right in front of us.”

“Other people have given me hope and strength with their courage to stand up for our rights,” she continued. “They touched my heart and inspired me to do the same. So although my hands are shaking while writing this, I feel it is time to choose courage over comfort and speak my truth.”

“I will not be forced to take the shot,” asserted Kroes. “I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society. I will not accept exclusion of people based on their medical status.”

“Freedom of speech is a right worth fighting for but we can only solve this united in peace and love!” the model added. “Pass on the torch of hope and love and speak your truth.”

Back in June, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was one of the first players in the NFL to push back against COVID-19 and face mask policies, implemented by individual NFL teams.

Beasley noted in a lengthy Twitter message that many other less-established players feel the same way he does, but do not feel they are in a position to make a public challenge, The Daily Wire reported at the time. “I feel for you, and I hope I’m doing my part to represent you guys,” he said.

The Buffalo Bills player added that he understood “completely” the NFL’s decision to press players to get the vaccine but that he would not get the jab.

“So what are we really talking about? I understand completely why the NFL is doing this. It gives them back the freedom to make the most money as possible again if everyone is vaccinated,” Beasley wrote. “But will anyone fight for the players or nah?”

The NFL itself currently does not require players to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but individual teams vary in terms of COVID-19 mitigation policies, and players who are not vaccinated must follow strict COVID-19 regulations. The NFL has strongly encouraged players to get vaccinated, per the league.

