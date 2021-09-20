https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-rescue-of-afghan-soccer-players-targeted-by-taliban

Glenn Beck announced Sunday the secure passage of nearly 100 people who were being held at the Mazar-i-Sharif airport in northern Afghanistan.

The group, which includes 32 female FIFA soccer players and their families, are members of religious minorities or persecuted minorities.

Beck explained on “The Glenn Beck Radio Program” Monday the women were on a “rape list” and being targeted by the Taliban. The women and their families were placed in safe houses before being evacuated from Kabul and transported to the the Mazar-i-Sharif airport.

The Nazarene Fund, supported by thousands of generous Americans, spearheaded the operation. Beck said FIFA supported the mission, as did Kam Air, the largest private airline in Afghanistan. Beck explained that Ukraine also helped in securing planes permitted to land in the West. Deliver Fund, a nonprofit organization that combats human trafficking, also played a key role in the success of the rescue mission.

How did it happen?

According to Beck, Pakistani Prime Minster Imran Khan helped make the rescue operation a success. Beck personally reached out to Khan, who responded “with determination and without hesitation.”

Beck explained:

[Khan’s] leadership of placing humanity before politics is a great example of inter-faith cooperation between the faiths, bridged by the shared value of human compassion. Prime Minister Khan’s tireless leadership, supported by the military and civilian resources of Pakistan and their ability to cooperate with the Taliban, has enabled the first of 2 flights to depart Mazar I Sharif with FIFA female athletes and their families on board, in keeping with their unequivocal pledge to allow civilian allies of NATO forces to depart safely if they wished to.

Beck made it clear on “The Glenn Beck Radio Program” that the success of the rescue mission was made possible only with Khan’s help.

What role did the US government play?

As was the case weeks ago, the State Department “blocked” rescue plans. Beck explained, in fact, that U.S. Ambassador to Uzbekistan Daniel Rosenblum blocked the planes from landing in nearby Uzbekistan, forcing rescue organizers to alter rescue plans.

“They have blocked us every single step of the way,” Beck said on his radio program.

The State Department provided “no reason” for its decision to block the flights from landing in Uzbekistan. Beck said the State Department would provide approval for flight plans, only for those approvals to expire by the time the State Department delivered them.

Ultimately, safe passage was secured via alternative means, and the planes eventually landed safely in Portugal after making a brief stop in Georgia.

The government of Portugal announced the safe arrival of the refugees on Monday.

Rescue operations to evacuate Americans, religious minorities, persecuted minorities, and those being targeted by the Taliban will continue in the days and weeks to come, thanks to the generous supporters of the Nazarene Fund.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

