https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/pelosi-uyghur-genocide-climate

In a shocking but underreported conversation ahead of the G7 Speakers’ meeting in London last week, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admitted that the administration knows China is committing “genocide” against the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region, but thinks working with the regime on climate change is more important.

On the radio program, an outraged Glenn Beck dissected Pelosi’s speech and broke down how — along with the Biden administration’s abandonment of Americans in Afghanistan, and the Democrat decision to follow measures of medical “equity” — the far left is revealing how little they really care about human life.

Glenn played a video clip of Pelosi making the following statement:

We’ve always felt connected to China, but with their military aggression in the South China Sea, with their continuation of genocide with the Uyghurs in Xinjiang province there, with their violation of the cultural, linguistic, religious priority of Tibet, with their suppression of democracy in Hong Kong and other parts of China, as well – they’re just getting worse in terms of suppression, and freedom of speech. So, human rights, security, economically [sic].

Having said all of that … we have to work together on climate. Climate is an overriding issue and China is the leading emitter in the world, the U.S. too and developed world too, but we must work together.

“We have Nancy Pelosi admitting the United States of America knows that they’re not only committing [genocide], they’re continuing to commit it. Which means, we’ve known for a while,” Glenn noted. “And what does she say? She goes on to say, yes, they’re committing genocide against the Uyghurs, but having said that, I’m quoting, ‘the overriding issue,’ is working together on climate change.

“Would we have worked with Hitler on climate change? Would we have worked with Hitler on developing the bomb? Would we have worked with Hitler on developing the Autobahn? Would we have worked with Hitler on his socialized medicine? Would we have worked with Hitler on any of his national, socialist ideas?” he asked.

“The answer is no. No. When you’re committing genocide, no! She said ‘we have to work together on climate,’ because climate is the ‘overriding issue.’ The overriding issue? There is no way to describe this mindset. That, yes, they are killing an entire group of people because of their ethnicity or religion. They are systematically rounding them up, using them for slave labor, and killing them, using their organs and selling them on the open market. They are nothing more than cattle. For us to recognize it and do nothing about it is bad enough. But to say, ‘we recognize it, but we have bigger things to talk to them about,’ is a horror show.”

Glenn went on to urge Americans to “stand up together in love, peace, and harmony,” or risk watching our nation become the worst plague on human life yet.

Watch the video clip below to hear more from Glenn:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

