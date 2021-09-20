https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/haitian-invaders-cry-about-deportation-from-usa/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Expelled from Texas, Haitians lament lost dreams

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – More than 300 Haitians were returned home on Sunday after the United States ejected them from Texas, leaving many of the would-be migrants demoralized and angry that their search for a better life far away from their impoverished country was over.

US border agents began removing groups of mostly Haitian migrants over the weekend from a large makeshift camp they had set up after wading across the Rio Grande separating Mexico and Texas.

At the Haitian capital’s airport, three flights landed with 327 returned Haitians. Several said on arrival they were never told where they were being taken. “I left Haiti to go find a better future,” said Stephanie, who declined to provide her surname. She said she was taken from under the bridge by US agents to a detention facility before being loaded onto the flight.

Reuters is a progressive NGO masquerading as a news outlet.

“Ortiz boasted that 3,300 migrants had been moved out from under the bridge since Friday. As of midday Sunday, there were still 12,600 migrants camping there, with another 3,000 to be moved out by Monday.

But where they are being moved to, he didn’t exactly say.

It turns out just 327 were sent back to Haiti on three flights Sunday, according to a DHS spokesperson. They were reportedly all adult single males. The rest of the 3,300 presumably are family groups who will be processed and released.”