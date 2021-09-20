http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/-ktNrQ3oB_M/haitians-moving-out-from-under-the-bridge.php

Miranda Devine devotes her New York Post column to the invasion of the Haitians — the 15,000 Haitians who mysteriously crossed the Rio Grande to enter the United States at the Del Rio port of entry. It is a poorly covered story — the Biden administration doesn’t want it covered — that is hard to get straight. Drawing on Todd Bensman’s work, Devine penetrates the fog in “The truth behind the Texas bridge migrants.” Devine reports:

All the Haitians [Bensman] has interviewed have been living in Chile or Brazil for the past three to five years. “I’ve never met one yet who is actually coming directly from Haiti,” he said. “But they will probably apply for asylum on the basis of [problems] in Haiti.” Bensman has covered the border crisis for more than a year, traveling through Guatemala and Mexico to interview migrants. The Haitians now in Del Rio were “living a pretty good life [in South America] but they are seeing an opportunity to improve their situation,” he says. “They say they heard Joe Biden was opening the border up so they came.” Quite logically, these Haitians — who all have cellphones with social-media access — took up Biden’s offer. By last week, border agents in Del Rio were swamped. So the Biden administration did what it does best: suppress the bad news.

Devine concludes:

DHS didn’t respond to questions on Sunday. With two senior officials resigning in the past week amid the added burden of having to vet thousands of new Afghan refugees, and CNN reporting infighting at the overwhelmed agency, it has been placed in an impossible situation. Judging by recent history, Bensman says he is certain most of the Haitians camped under the Del Rio bridge will not be deported, even though they are not eligible for asylum because they had work permits and residency in third countries. “Chile was 1,000 times better than Haiti,” one migrant told him. “But America is 1 million times better.” That’s right. The country daily slandered by Democrats as racist is a magnet to black people from around the world. Funny, that.

Last night Bensman reported via Twitter (below). What we have here is a dystopian nightmare out of Camp of the Saints brought to us by Joe Biden. Biden undermines our national sovereignty and national security more effectively than any avowed enemy of the United States.

Audio not so great but here’s a flavor of this thing from Mexico pic.twitter.com/WAqpRREtH7 — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) September 20, 2021

Supply procurement in Acuna for the Bidenville migrant camp over the river and miles away in Del Rio pic.twitter.com/fjdDw4AcLS — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) September 20, 2021

Emptying the Del Rio camp slowly one bus at a time. Most will be rewarded for their illegal entries soon with temporary residence cards and freedom to live and work pic.twitter.com/1jiq0sjBAR — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) September 19, 2021

FOX News Channel’s Bill Melugin also reports via Twitter.

NEW: U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz says there are currently 12,600 migrants under the bridge in Del Rio. Told me single adult men will be expelled via Title 42, but most family units will be processed and released into US w/ NTA (notice to appear). @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/JhaS3YB4pX — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2021

