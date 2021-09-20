https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/09/20/heres-what-the-police-report-says-about-physical-altercation-between-gabrielle-petito-and-brian-laundrie-n445579
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden Calls Black Advisor 'Boy' in Incredibly Odd Exchange
August 30, 2021
With Infamous “Wine Cave” Donor Help, Pelosi Greases the Palms of 9 Democrats and the West Coast Elites
August 22, 2021
Joe Biden Puts on an Obscene Performance After Finally Showing for Postponed Afghanistan Presser
August 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy