https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hero-cop-catches-1-month-old-baby-tossed-from-second-story/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

A New Jersey police officer safely caught a one-month-old baby dropped off a second-floor balcony over the weekend, authorities said. The Hudson County prosecutor’s office said Officer Eduardo Matute was among those called to the Jersey City residence Saturday morning after reports that a man was threatening the baby.

NorthJersey.com reports that he and several officers were positioned below the second-floor balcony as the child was dangled over the railing. The man dropped the infant after a lengthy standoff, and Matute caught the child.

The perp who dropped the baby was immediately arrested and charges are pending.