https://hannity.com/media-room/hes-back-biden-returns-to-dc-after-weekend-in-delaware-avoids-press-at-the-white-house/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hes-back-biden-returns-to-dc-after-weekend-in-delaware-avoids-press-at-the-white-house

President Biden returned to Washington, DC Monday after spending the weekend in Delaware; avoiding members of the media as the humanitarian crisis along the US-Mexico border spirals out of control.

“Biden didn’t pause to take our questions as he returned to White House from Rehoboth,” posted a reporter from Bloomberg.

Biden didn’t pause to take our questions as he returned to White House from Rehoboth. pic.twitter.com/ODvBZNqqYT — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 20, 2021

Texas border landowner blasts Biden admin: Call this what it is, a humanitarian and security ‘crisis’https://t.co/BlMSVgHD05 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 20, 2021

At least 14,000 immigrants from the Caribbean nation are currently huddled under an international bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

Senator Ted Cruz toured the US-Mexico border this week as a humanitarian disaster unfolded in Texas, confirming upwards of 85% of the people under the international bridge are from Haiti.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are absolute hypocrites… This is a man-made crisis. Eight days ago, under that same bridge, there were between 700 and a thousand people. Then, the administration made a political decision. They announced they were no longer flying deportation flights back to Haiti,” said Cruz. “85% of the people under there are from Haiti.”

“Today, 700 people has grown to 10,500. If you’re from Haiti, Joe Biden has said we have open borders!”

The White House temporarily blocked the use of drones from documenting the “out of control” crisis taking place along the US-Mexico border Friday, implementing a two-week black-out against media outlets and private citizens.

“We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says ‘special security reason,’” posted Fox News’ Bill Melugin.

NEW: We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says “special security reason”. pic.twitter.com/aJrjAPO2Pz — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

“Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is ‘out of control,’” posted Melugin yesterday.

BREAKING: Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is “out of control” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ThJJJ0JWCT — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021

The number of migrants crossing the United States border from Mexico continued to surge this summer, with new data from the Department of Homeland Security showing more than 200,000 encounters between immigrants and Federal Agents.

That’s up 317% compared to August 2020.

CRUZ at the BORDER: ‘85% of the People’ Under the International Bridge ‘Are from Haiti’ posted by Hannity Staff – 9.17.21 Senator Ted Cruz toured the US-Mexico border this week as a humanitarian disaster unfolded in Texas, confirming upwards of 85% of the people under the international bridge are from Haiti. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are absolute hypocrites… This is a man-made crisis. Eight days ago, under that same bridge, there were between 700 and a thousand people. Then, the administration made a political decision. They announced they were no longer flying deportation flights back to Haiti,” said Cruz. “85% of the people under there are from Haiti.” “Today, 700 people has grown to 10,500. If you’re from Haiti, Joe Biden has said we have open borders!” The White House temporarily blocked the use of drones from documenting the “out of control” crisis taking place along the US-Mexico border Friday, implementing a two-week black-out against media outlets and private citizens. “We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says ‘special security reason,’” posted Fox News’ Bill Melugin. NEW: We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says “special security reason”. pic.twitter.com/aJrjAPO2Pz — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021 “Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is ‘out of control,’” posted Melugin yesterday. BREAKING: Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is “out of control” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ThJJJ0JWCT — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021 The number of migrants crossing the United States border from Mexico continued to surge this summer, with new data from the Department of Homeland Security showing more than 200,000 encounters between immigrants and Federal Agents. That’s up 317% compared to August 2020. Watch Cruz’ at the border above. OFFICIAL VIDEO: Border Agents Detain ‘Hundreds’ of Migrants from Haiti, Africa, Americas Crossing into USA posted by Hannity Staff – 6.28.19 The Customs and Border Protection Agency released shocking footage of hundreds of migrants from Haiti and Central America walking into the USA Thursday; raising new questions over safety and security throughout the region. “#USBP Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 2 large groups of over 100 in 2 days. Total of 3 large groups this fiscal year. More info: http://bit.ly/2XdBQZb,” posted the official Twitter account. https://twitter.com/CBPSouthTexas/status/1144335481703976960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1144335481703976960&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.theamericanmirror.com%2Fvideo-hundreds-of-haitians-africans-wade-through-rio-grande-stroll-into-u-s-carrying-luggage%2F More than 180 Haitian nationals were detained along the US-Mexico border just last week; highlighting new concerns on how migrants from all over the world are entering Central America before traveling to the US. “U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Station in Texas have arrested a group of Haitian nationals every day this past last week,” reports Fox New York. “On June 11, agents assigned to the Del Rio Station arrested a group of 14 people from Haiti. Over the next week, Del Rio Station agents encountered increasingly larger groups of Haitian nationals, including a group of 44 on June 17.” “In total, more than 180 people from Haiti have been arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol in Del Rio Sector in the past week,” adds the article. “Prior to this week, Del Rio Sector had apprehended 17 Haitians since October 1, 2018.” “Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended immigrants from 44 countries around the world,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “Our agents, along with the assistance of our DHS partners, continue to meet each new challenge as the ongoing humanitarian crisis evolves.” A new report released by the Department of Homeland Security shows upwards of 1,000 migrants detained at the border have US criminal records; raising serious security concerns across the region. “Hundreds of illegal immigrants attempting to cross the southern border as part of massive migrant caravans were found to have criminal histories in the U.S., according to newly obtained Department of Homeland Security documents,” reports Fox News. “The DHS files were provided to House Oversight Committee Republicans in May and included internal data showing more than 1,000 migrants traveling as part of caravans to the border within the past nine months had ‘U.S. criminal histories’ and hundreds had ‘U.S. criminal convictions,’” adds Fox.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

