Homeowners in Ohio and Oklahoma fatally shot intruders over the weekend — and a homeowner in Georgia shot a man who kicked his door open, but the condition of that intruder was unknown.

Ohio shooting

North Olmsted police said in a news release that an unknown 21-year-old woman on Sunday night forced her way into a residence on Mastick Road and fought with a 72-year-old homeowner.

But the 69-year-old spouse fired her weapon, striking the 21-year-old woman, the Morning Journal reported. The news release said the intruder was hit in the right upper abdomen.

Officers responded to the scene at 10:52 p.m. and attempted lifesaving measures on the wounded woman, the news release said, adding that she later taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The homeowners told police they don’t know the woman who forced her way into their home, the Morning Journal reported, adding that police haven’t released the deceased woman’s name.

Oklahoma shooting

Investigators said Buddy Driver, 50, tried to break into a home Sunday morning in the 900 block of West Broadway in Hollis, Oklahoma, KFOR-TV reported.

However, police said the homeowner shot Driver several times from inside the home as Driver tried entering the residence through a window, the station said.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, Driver was pronounced dead, KFOR reported.

The station added that agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the incident along with police.

Georgia shooting

Atlanta police said a homeowner shot an intruder who kicked open the door to his residence off Joseph E Lowery Boulevard around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night, WXIA-TV reported.

Police added to the station that they found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene and that the homeowner said he didn’t know the intruder’s intent and “discharged a firearm as a result.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital, WXIA reported, adding that his condition was unknown.

Police told the station that the homeowner who fired the gun remained at the scene and is not facing charges; but WGCL-TV said investigators have presented elements of the case to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.

