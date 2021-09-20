https://www.oann.com/honda-says-domestic-output-at-40-of-capacity-in-aug-sept-70-in-early-oct/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=honda-says-domestic-output-at-40-of-capacity-in-aug-sept-70-in-early-oct



A worker assembles cars at Honda Motor’s Saitama factory in Sayama, north of Tokyo April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files A worker assembles cars at Honda Motor’s Saitama factory in Sayama, north of Tokyo April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

September 21, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Honda Motor Co said its car factories in Japan have been operating at 40% of capacity in August and September because of shortages of semiconductors and other components caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honda in a press release on its website said production in early October should rebound to 70% of capacity.

“We are doing what we can to minimize the impact on production, but the situation remains unclear,” the Japanese company said.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

