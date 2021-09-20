https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/20/hot-take-expecting-teachers-to-have-lessons-ready-to-go-for-monday-is-also-expecting-free-labor-over-the-weekend/

According to their Twitter bio, @teachergoals enjoys “posting what’s funny, frustrating, and fantastic about education” to their 283.8K followers.

We don’t really find this tweet funny or fantastic, but when it comes to being frustrating, they really nailed it:

“For real.”

That’s not how this works, @teachergoals. That’s not how any of this works.

That’s the thing: while there’s certainly no shortage of crappy teachers out there, there are also loads of great teachers. And crap like this makes the great teachers look like the crappy ones.

And that’s @teachergoals’ goal, evidently.

We wouldn’t blame you if you did, Ben.

