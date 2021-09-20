https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/20/hot-take-expecting-teachers-to-have-lessons-ready-to-go-for-monday-is-also-expecting-free-labor-over-the-weekend/

According to their Twitter bio, @teachergoals enjoys “posting what’s funny, frustrating, and fantastic about education” to their 283.8K followers.

We don’t really find this tweet funny or fantastic, but when it comes to being frustrating, they really nailed it:

“For real.”

That’s not how this works, @teachergoals. That’s not how any of this works.

Is there anything you won’t complain about? https://t.co/BTWtEhcz2h — lola larue (@La_Lola_Larue) September 20, 2021

We have planning periods, y’all. https://t.co/1i3VmtmDxL — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 20, 2021

No, see, you just do it on Friday. https://t.co/sAeuDX6Dff — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) September 20, 2021

Don’t you people get like 3 months of vacation every year? Cry more. https://t.co/IXmuGmi0Nu — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) September 20, 2021

Salaried people who get a 3 month vacation every year bitching about having to read some 5th graders essays on a Sunday night https://t.co/1KtP52jG6h — sprawlball (@SprawlballFive) September 20, 2021

I’m sorry, but boo hoo. https://t.co/fgQjNynJEs — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 20, 2021

You’re supposed to be advocates FOR teachers, right? Because this makes people not like teachers. FYI. https://t.co/0vqQ1JptJV — RBe (@RBPundit) September 20, 2021

That’s the thing: while there’s certainly no shortage of crappy teachers out there, there are also loads of great teachers. And crap like this makes the great teachers look like the crappy ones.

And that’s @teachergoals’ goal, evidently.

I’m a teacher and I work on appliances on the side. This is so embarrassing that I should just start referring to myself as an “appliance guy” instead of “teacher.” https://t.co/2Dnz9BIHFS — Ben (@freedomanddogs) September 20, 2021

We wouldn’t blame you if you did, Ben.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

