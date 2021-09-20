https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/huge-victory-democrat-plan-to-sneak-across-citizenship-for-daca-illegals-rejected-by-senate-parliamentarian/

The current SP is Elizabeth MacDonough, who was appointed by Democrats when they controlled the Senate in 2012. Earlier this year she blocked the inclusion of a minimum wage increase in a Covid bailout bill.

Democrats were not happy then. Now they are seething in a death spiral.

Citizenship for DACA Dreamers is dead.

The twitter reaction is glorious — Total Lib Meltdown

Triggered on MSNBC…

Democrats are “going to go into the midterms saying ‘We couldn’t give you all the wonderful things we wanted to give you because of the parliamentarian.’ And voters will say, ‘Who the hell is the parliamentarian?’ and vote out Democrats!” Me with @ayman:pic.twitter.com/VgA8t5taJX — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 20, 2021

Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion boondoggle of social and climate programs for their plan to give millions of illegal invaders a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said late Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining the radical goal.

In the decision, a copy of which was obtained by POLITICO, the parliamentarian determined that the Democrats’ proposal is “by any standard a broad, new immigration policy” and that the policy change “substantially outweighs the budgetary impact of that change.”

The parliamentarian opinion is crucial because it means the immigration provisions could not be included in an immense $3.5 trillion measure that’s been shielded from GOP filibusters. Left vulnerable to those bill-killing delays, which require 60 Senate votes to defuse, the immigration language has no chance in the 50-50 Senate.

Chuck Schumer said Sunday evening that Democrats are “deeply disappointed in the decision” but plan to meet with the Senate parliamentarian in the coming days and pursue other options.

“Our economy depends more than ever on immigrants,” Schumer said. “Despite putting their lives on the line during the pandemic and paying their fair share of taxes, they remain locked out of the federal assistance that served as a lifeline for so many families. We will continue fighting to pursue the best path forward to grant them the ability to obtain lawful status.”

Citing sweeping changes that Democrats would make in immigrants’ lives, MacDonough, a one-time immigration attorney, said the language “is by any standard a broad, new immigration policy.”

Chuckie is crying…

We are deeply disappointed in this decision but the fight to provide lawful status for immigrants in budget reconciliation continues. We will continue fighting to pursue the best path forward to grant them the ability to obtain lawful status. My statement: pic.twitter.com/5VZjx0D6JT — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 20, 2021

Ilhan Omar wants Schumer to ignore it…

This ruling by the parliamentarian, is only a recommendation. @SenSchumer and the @WhiteHouse can and should ignore it. We can’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to do the right thing. https://t.co/r1T7T7uQIP — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 20, 2021

Of course Bill Kristol supports it…

This decision matters because immigration legislation standing alone would be filibustered. The more you look at the filibuster, the clearer it is that it stands in the way of a sound legislative process, and contributes to both gridlock and polarization. https://t.co/D00mOYeESK — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 20, 2021

Reaction on twitter is priceless…

