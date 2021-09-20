https://noqreport.com/2021/09/20/hypocrisy-two-more-politicians-flout-their-own-covid-restrictions-in-san-francisco-palm-beach/

Democrat officials have yet again flouted their own COVID-19 restrictions in their most recent displays of hypocrisy.

The Palm Beach County School Board recently defied Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s ban on mask mandates, instead voting to implement a policy that would prevent parents from opting their children out of school mask mandates.

Now, a picture has surfaced on Facebook of Alexandria Ayala, a member of the Palm Beach County School Board who voted in favor of the mask mandate, attending a party without wearing a mask .

Not only did Ayala support the mask mandate for schoolchildren, she even initiated the motion in front of the rest of the school board. She expressed her fervent support of the mandate, saying “I think that I have made it pretty clear that I care about the safety of every child under our district more than anything else. I will protect that at all costs, in the face of bullying, in the face of threats to my position, in the face of funding, in the face of politics.”

Ayala even spoke out against medical exemptions from the mask mandate, remarking, “I don’t have time to wait or to allow people to exploit a medical opt-out which […]