https://noqreport.com/2021/09/20/hypocrisy-two-more-politicians-flout-their-own-covid-restrictions-in-san-francisco-palm-beach/
Democrat officials have yet again flouted their own COVID-19 restrictions in their most recent displays of hypocrisy.
The Palm Beach County School Board recently defied Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s ban on mask mandates, instead voting to implement a policy that would prevent parents from opting their children out of school mask mandates.
Now, a picture has surfaced on Facebook of Alexandria Ayala, a member of the Palm Beach County School Board who voted in favor of the mask mandate, attending a party without wearing a mask .
Not only did Ayala support the mask mandate for schoolchildren, she even initiated the motion in front of the rest of the school board. She expressed her fervent support of the mandate, saying “I think that I have made it pretty clear that I care about the safety of every child under our district more than anything else. I will protect that at all costs, in the face of bullying, in the face of threats to my position, in the face of funding, in the face of politics.”
Ayala even spoke out against medical exemptions from the mask mandate, remarking, “I don’t have time to wait or to allow people to exploit a medical opt-out which […]
Read the whole story at thefederalist.com
Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker