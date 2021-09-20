https://hannity.com/media-room/hypocrite-parade-mask-less-celebs-pack-an-enclosed-space-for-the-emmy-awards/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hypocrite-parade-mask-less-celebs-pack-an-enclosed-space-for-the-emmy-awards

The ensuing controversy gained national attention when President Trump called for a total boycott of the NFL until officials and owners require players to stand during the ‘Star-Spangled Banner.’

The NFL has been struggling to regain its footing following weeks of players choosing to “take a knee” during the performance of the US national anthem.

“I am unable, in good conscience, to enter an NFL stadium while this discourtesy prevails. Since this award is tainted with the dishonorable actions of the NFL and its players, I cannot accept it,” he added.

“Although I am touched and honored to be selected for such an award, the ongoing controversy with NFL players’ disrespect for the national flag forces me to decline to participate in the presentation,” Wells said.

AND THE AWARD GOES TO: Trump Announces FAKE NEWS ‘Winners’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.18.18

Forget about the Golden Globes or Oscars this year. President Trump unveiled the ‘winners’ of the highly-anticipated 2017 Fake News Awards on Thursday night, naming names and calling-out the worst mainstream media offenders as they breathlessly attacked the President during his first 12-months in the Oval Office.

“2017 was a year of unrelenting bias, unfair news coverage, and even downright fake news. Studies have shown that over 90% of the media’s coverage of President Trump is negative,” writes the official GOP website. “Below are the winners of the 2017 Fake News Awards.”

AND THE AWARD GOES TO…

10. The New York Times baselessly claims on its front page that the Trump administration intentionally hid a “climate report.”

9. CNN falsely reports that former FBI director James Comey would contradict the President’s claims that he was not under investigation.

8. Newsweek asserts that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda refused to shake President Trump’s hand.

7. CNN FALSELY reports that Anthony Scaramucci’s met with a Russian official, but retracts it due to a “significant breakdown in process.”

6. CNN creates a phony video to make it appear President Trump “overfed” fish during a traditional ceremony in Japan alongside Prime Minister Abe.

5. The Washington Post reports that President Trump’s massive, sold-out rally in northern Florida is totally empty, with “dishonest reporters” posting pictures of the arena hours before the public was allowed to enter.

4. Time Magazine claims President Trump had a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. removed from the Oval Office.

3. CNN asserts that President Trump and his son Donald Trump, Jr. has access to hacked DNC emails obtained by WikiLeaks.

2. ABC News reporter Brian Ross makes bogus claims about the never-ending Russia investigation and sends the stock market into a free fall.

1. The New York Times claims on the day of President Trump’s historic win over Hillary Clinton that the US economy will “never” recover.