The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a statement saying that while mask-wearing is mandatory indoors, there is an exception for film, TV, and music productions, and the Emmys represent a television production.

Celebrities could be seen unmasked at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday.

But the LA County Department of Public Health website plainly states that people must wear masks at indoor public settings, regardless of their vaccination status.

TheBlaze reached out to the department for a comment about the lack of masks at the Emmys despite the indoor mask-wearing requirement. Here is the department’s response:

LA County’s Health Officer order requires everyone to wear a mask indoors, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated. However, exceptions are made for film, television, and music productions, as additional safety modifications are made for these controlled interactions. The Emmy Award Show is a television production, and persons appearing on the show are considered performers. All persons appearing on or in the audience of the Emmy Award Show were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Also, Public Health was informed that each of these persons had a verified negative PCR test 48 hours prior to the show. In addition, production crew, pursuant to CalOSHA requirements, were required to be fully vaccinated or are testing (either PCR or antigen) twice per week. The Emmys reached out to Public Health in advance to share their safety protocols, which exceeded the baseline requirements for television and film productions. Careful planning before large events is essential to assure that all health and safety requirements are adequately addressed. Full vaccination of all attendees is one of the most powerful ways to achieve a safe environment. Testing of event participants and crew and optimizing ventilation are additional powerful tools. Public Health will continue review the protocols of future large television production events and prescribe additional safety modifications to mitigate risk of COVID-19 transmission.

During the event Sunday, actor Seth Rogen commented about the manner in which the program was being held.

“Let me start by saying there is way too many of us in this little room. What are we doing? They said this was outdoors. It’s not. They lied to us. We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof? It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight,” Rogen said.

Emmys.com website states that “The 73rd Emmy Awards will be held in a fully air-conditioned tent on The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, directly behind the Microsoft Theater.”







