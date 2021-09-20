Philippine boxer and senator Manny Pacquiao announced that he will run in the 2022 Philippine presidential election.

The PDP-Laban party held its national convention on Sunday, nominating Pacquiao as its candidate. Pacquiao, 42, accepted the nomination, saying the Filipino people have been waiting for a change in government, the Associated Press reported.

“I am a fighter, and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring,” Pacquiao said in his speech. “I wholeheartedly, bravely, and humbly hope for your support.”

The boxing champion, who has 62 wins and 39 knockouts in the ring, has been critical of President Rodrigo Duterte and his administration, accusing them of making corruption in the Philippines worse.

Pacquiao warned that politicians he holds responsible for corruption “will soon end in jail together,” the Associated Press reported.

Duterte was elected president of the Philippines in 2016, and he has led a public campaign against illegal drugs in the country.

The International Criminal Court announced on Sept. 15 that it would investigate allegations of crimes against humanity linked to Duterte’s campaign that left at least 6,000 dead from anti-drug police operations, NPR reported.

Duterte said on Sept. 16 he would “die first” before facing an international tribunal, per NPR.

Duterte announced in August that he plans to run for vice president in 2022 alongside his longtime adviser Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, as the country’s constitution forbids him from running for a second presidential term.

Pacquiao said his personal experience of poverty will better equip him to lead the nation and that he intends to fight poverty and corruption in his country, the Associated Press reported.