BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock joined Dave Rubin on “The Rubin Report” to talk about how woke sports have caused him and other sports fans to completely lose interest in sports, why Roger Goodell’s decisions have caused NFL players to be hurt the most during the pandemic, and the racism he has endured from white liberals that the media ignores.

Jason discussed how NFL ratings keep falling over the long run as more and more fans tire of the NFL social justice messaging that is being pushed down their throats. He told Dave he has lost respect for those athletes who seem to be controlled by groupthink on social media or are willing to do anything to appease their corporate overlords.

“I don’t like or respect the athletes the way that I used to,” Jason said. “It’s never that I used to think these guys were the smartest guys on the planet, but I also didn’t think they were the dumbest guys on the planet, or the easiest to be totally controlled by groupthink and social media. I didn’t think they were frauds and phonies who were just willing to say and do anything to stay in the good graces of social media and the elite overlords. And that’s what I think now.

“The values taught in sports and the values taught in my church, there was great synergy and alignment between them,” Jason continued. “Now, I’m looking at sports betray all of those values, and it irritates the heck out of me. It bothers me immensely.”

