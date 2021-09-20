https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/20/jen-psaki-says-that-footage-of-border-patrol-agents-rounding-up-haitians-with-whips-is-horrible-to-watch-but-needs-more-context/

We’ll give White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki some credit here after at least two reporters asked her about those photos and video apparently showing the Border Patrol rounding up Haitian migrants with whips. Non-journalists can look at the photos and see reins, not whips, but Psaki said the video is “horrible to watch.” But, to her credit, she also said the video needs more context than she can provide — in other words, proof that the Border Patrol is actually using whips.

PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor, who’s tweeting that “the agent [in the photo] swung his whip menacingly,” asked if there would be any consequences “if what we’re seeing is what we’re seeing.”

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that footage appearing to show border patrol agents using whips against Haitian migrants coming into the United States from Mexico was unacceptable and not appropriate https://t.co/NJpcRnV3vM pic.twitter.com/DgR8NrTRR9 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 20, 2021

Way to fact-check, Reuters.

It’s also…NOT TRUE. The border is completely overrun and most of the media isn’t focused on the threat to Americans, but proliferating lies about Border Patrol agents doing their jobs to protect the country. Unbelievable. https://t.co/TSUpF3XWJY — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 20, 2021

“We do not carry whips and the only thing I see in their hands is reins.” – Border agent to me, about this tweet https://t.co/d2cZTNkIsA — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 20, 2021

Uh.. They are reins. And they are doing their jobs. How stupid are these people? Dear God.. — kimmitx #MAGA#USA#Americafirst#Resist# (@kimmiintx) September 20, 2021

They’re very stupid & ever so fragile 😂 — Dave (@daverburgess) September 20, 2021

The number of Blue Check Libs who know what a rein even is…well…that’s low. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) September 20, 2021

Surprised the city folk even know what a horse is. — casualitaAZ (@casualita1) September 20, 2021

Those are, in fact, reins.

Long split reins. — Tiffanie (@TiffanieTx1) September 20, 2021

SPLIT REINS, see left side of horse tight hold, most of slack of rein is on the right in photo. that makes the rein flap during the movement. Border patrol officer DOES NOT have hold of “whip” it is reins with left hand, grabbing hold of fleeing immigrant with right hand. — Texas Blessed (@21stcenturycrim) September 20, 2021

He’s literally holding the shirt. Even I can see this. — Kyrie Andrews ⚔ (@KyrieAndrews) September 20, 2021

Honestly, just look at the photo. He’s grabbing the guy by his shirt.

This is the reporting we get from people who have never been out of NYC or seen a horse up close — Ferg (@christoferguson) September 20, 2021

Pretty damn obvious to anyone whose ever ridden a horse. Now we know why all these journalists are such a miserable lot: they never got to go on the pony ride at the fair as a kid. — #JohnMcAfeeDidntKillHimself (@Crapplefratz) September 20, 2021

These people have never seen a horse and rider up close. — Maddie Adams (@MaddieAdams75) September 20, 2021

Tell me you’ve never ridden a horse without telling me you’ve never ridden a horse. — Michael Butler 🇺🇸 (@MDButler81) September 20, 2021

They know. Its a made up bullshit story to deflect from the 12K+ illegal immigrants living under a bridge in the 100 degree Texas heat. Its so transparent what they’re doing. — Giuseppe Franco (@viperstrike74) September 20, 2021

Someone needs to tell Psaki cuz she keeps circling back about it. — Sasha Moore (@Recruiter1Sassy) September 20, 2021

She’s waiting for more context … which again, to her credit, is a good thing — although this is happening under the Biden administration, so it’s in her best interest if we’re not seeing what Alcindor is seeing.

We’re dealing with the same people who didn’t know what a coyote was last year. — Rob (@TheRealRobV921) September 20, 2021

Jessie Smollet being chased down by MAGA supporters with nooses — Steve Jones (@Arkyhog) September 20, 2021

through NASCAR garages — Hermeneutical Fortitude (@DVSwords) September 20, 2021

Sadly, almost everyone who sees these images will see them in the way that most reinforces their already hardened assumptions and political leanings. Social media echo chambers of their own making driving the “truth” they see and the conclusions they reinforce. — Mike Batley (@mbatley1) September 20, 2021

Truth … though sadly most of the press corps seems to have bought into the original premise.

