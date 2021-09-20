https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jen-psaki-tells-a-whopper/

Illegal Invaders Do Not Need Proof of Vaccination Because ‘Not Intending to Stay’

Psaki is also lying about deportations

“Ortiz boasted that 3,300 migrants had been moved out from under the bridge since Friday. As of midday Sunday, there were still 12,600 migrants camping there, with another 3,000 to be moved out by Monday.

But where they are being moved to, he didn’t exactly say.

It turns out just 327 were sent back to Haiti on three flights Sunday, according to a DHS spokesperson. They were reportedly all adult single males. The rest of the 3,300 are family groups who will be processed and released.”

Bonus clip on Kamala





