During an appearance on Monday’s broadcast of FNC’s “America Reports,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) expressed his frustration with the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S.-Mexico border crisis, which has seen an influx of migrants believed to be from Haiti, Venezuela and Cuba with numbers beyond 10,000.

Jordan argued for the Biden administration to return to Trump-era border policies.

“The American people are fed up with this. They’d like leadership from the White House — from President Biden, from Vice President Harris. But they’re certainly not seeing it. And it’s because the White House is not willing to embrace the policies that work: a full implementation of Title 42, as Mr. Wolf was talking about, building the wall, going back to the remain in Mexico policy — those policies that work. The White House won’t embrace it because the hard left won’t let them.”

“They don’t have to call it President Trump’s policies,” Jordan continued. “Just go back to the policies that work. That’s how you deal with this. You have to send a message from the White House, from the Oval Office that you’re serious.”

The Ohio Republican lawmaker also argued that a reasonable “conclusion” for why the border was in such disarray was that it was intentional.

“The only conclusion any rational person can reach is this is deliberate,” he added. “This is intentional. This is exactly what Hillary Clinton campaigned on in 2016 when she talked about a borderless hemisphere. So, let’s hope they change their mind and do the right thing. But I’m not holding my breath.”

